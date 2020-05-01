All the fans have flocked to the social post to wish Travis a happy birthday. Travis and Kylie have maintained a great relationship despite splitting in September 2019. “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote in October. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

In December, the rapper also spoke highly of the beauty mogul and being a father to XXL magazine. “I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi,” he said. “Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking.”

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians has currently been at her new $36 million home in Holmby Hills with her toddler and best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, better known as Stassie Baby. The young billionaire has been posting stories with her daughter and friend and even shared a sneak peek of the new Skim collection by sister Kim Kardashian while laying by the pool. Kylie has also been taking pictures of her new products and showing her fans her makeup beauty routine. Despite the lack of social parties, it seems like quarantine at Kylie’s mansion will continue to serve as the perfect backdrop for future photo shoots.