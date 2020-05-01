Jessica Alba is the ultimate momma on TikTok! The 39-year-old has 4.6 million followers (and counting) whom she keeps entertained with everything from family dancing videos to beauty tutorials and cooking clips. Her latest video on the social media app shows us more dance moves and that her eldest daughter, Honor, 11 is looking just like her mom. Jessica shared a dancing video featuring the mother-daughter duo looking almost identical in twinning outfits. “Twinning my baby boo #Honorcita #momanddaughter #happyathome #backyardlife #fyp #dance #sundayfunday w my fam bam,” she captioned.

©GettyImages Jessica and her eldest daughter are twinning in her latest video

The Honest Company founder and her mini-me were clad in matching swimsuit tops and bottoms from Left on Friday while hanging out at their home in sunny Los Angeles, where it’s now bikini season. The pair danced to ZaeHD and CEO’s Hustle & Flow, while wearing an oversized button-up shirt that likely belonged to her husband Cash Warren, 41, and matching hats. Even their shoulder hairstyles are ultimately the same minus a few inches in length.

Jessica and her first child have shown to have a close bond. In 2019, the beauty entrepreneur revealed she goes to therapy with her to “learn to be a better mother to her and communicate better with her.” During a fireside chat with Her Campus Media’s eight annual conference, Jessica added, “I didn’t grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving. So I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids.”