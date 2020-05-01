Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are Instagram official! The Cuban actress celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday, April 30, surrounded by love and well wishes from friends, family, fans, and her beau. The Sergio actress took to social media to thank everyone for their sweet messages. “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year,” she wrote next to a carousel of photos, including a couple with Ben. One of the snaps shows a happy Ana smiling while taking a selfie with one arm and the other wrapped around Ben.

©@ana_d_armas The couple was captured during a romantic moment

The rest of the photos seem to have been taken by the 47-year-old actor, who was dubbed an Instagram boyfriend back in March following their trip to Costa Rica. Suspicions about Ben and Ana’s romance arose when the Deep Water co-stars were spotted in Ana’s native Cuba back in early March. Fans caught sight of them while vacationing in La Havana, and the two seemed very happy making stops at hat shops and restaurants.

Their relationship was later confirmed thanks to the paparazzi, who’s been snapping photos every time they step out for dog walks or coffee runs even before the quarantine. But this is the first time the Knives Out actress posts a picture of them together, making it official-official.

©@ana_d_armas Ana turned 32 on April 30

“Ben is in a great place and is very happy with Ana. They are low-key,” a source told ET in early April. ”He and Ana are getting to know each other during this quarantine time and are excited to see where it goes.”