Gigi Hadid has the best news of the moment! The supermodel made an appearance on the Tonight Show: At Home edition and confirmed that she and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child. “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we‘re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she the 25-year-old mommy-to-be shared. ”Especially during this time.”
Gigi added: “It’s a nice silver lining to be home and experiencing it together, day-by-day.” Gigi however did not confirm the gender of her baby. Shortly after the news broke, sources revealed to TMZ that the pair are expecting a baby girl.
Part of Gigi’s excitement came with her birthday celebration. The cover girl shared that she was overcome with emotion when she was presented with a birthday cake in the theme of her craving. “I eat a everything bagel a day and so I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel, but then I found out that Buddy [Valastro], the ‘Cake Boss,’ made my cake,” she shared.
“I don‘t know if it was my hormones right now or just, like, quarantine emotional-ness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy made my cake.” Gigi shared some of the sweet moments with her followers. In a post on her birthday, the supermodel thanked everyone near and far for the love.
Gigi’s news comes after her mother Yolanda Hadid opened up about her family’s latest chapter. “Of course, we are so excited,” the grandma-to-be told Dutch radio station RTL Boulevard. “I’m excited to become a Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. “This is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”
Gigi, and the 27-year-old Let Me singer’s bundle comes shortly after they rekindled their romance in December 2019. The pair have been on-again, off-again since 2015.