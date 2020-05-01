Gigi Hadid has the best news of the moment! The supermodel made an appearance on the Tonight Show: At Home edition and confirmed that she and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child. “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we‘re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she the 25-year-old mommy-to-be shared. ”Especially during this time.”

©@yolanda_hadid Gigi Hadid confirmed that she is expecting a baby with Zayn Malik

Gigi added: “It’s a nice silver lining to be home and experiencing it together, day-by-day.” Gigi however did not confirm the gender of her baby. Shortly after the news broke, sources revealed to TMZ that the pair are expecting a baby girl.

Part of Gigi’s excitement came with her birthday celebration. The cover girl shared that she was overcome with emotion when she was presented with a birthday cake in the theme of her craving. “I eat a everything bagel a day and so I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel, but then I found out that Buddy [Valastro], the ‘Cake Boss,’ made my cake,” she shared.