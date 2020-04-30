Manolo y Sofía Vergara

There is no denying the love that a woman has for her child, something that Colombian beauty  Sofia Vergara  displays for her only son Manolo Gonzalez on the daily. We love it when the Hot Pursuit actress shares throwback images of herself, but there is something special about the moments when she shares pictures of herself with her son on her personal social media account @sofiavergara. We aren’t the only ones — Sofia’s fans love it too!

On Thursday, April 30, the clothing designer took to social media to share an adorable picture with her son: her wearing a simple creamy colored sweater and red lipstick, while her son donned a black vest over a white shirt (his hair was in the signature ‘bowl cut’ that was popular among boys back then). She captioned it, “#tbt The 90’s Miami🌴🌞🐬.” Fans and famous friends flocked to the comment section to share how much they loved the picture. Stylist and entrepreneur Irma Martínez shared, “Tan bellos ❤️.”

Recently Sofia has been causing waves on social media with a series of poolside fun pictures she’s shared of herself with her lookalike niece  Claudia Vergara  in their black bikinis. She’s also shared a picture of her hubby  Joe Manganiello  clean shaven — leaving fans everywhere shocked at his new quarantine look! It’s clear from the pictures that Sofia is also making the most out of her time at home while she follows self-quarantining measures as she’s also shared pictures of a lovely picnic that she and Joe had.

