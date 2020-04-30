There is no denying the love that a woman has for her child, something that Colombian beauty Sofia Vergara displays for her only son Manolo Gonzalez on the daily. We love it when the Hot Pursuit actress shares throwback images of herself, but there is something special about the moments when she shares pictures of herself with her son on her personal social media account @sofiavergara. We aren’t the only ones — Sofia’s fans love it too!

©@sofiavergara Sofia welcomed her son Manolo in September 1992

On Thursday, April 30, the clothing designer took to social media to share an adorable picture with her son: her wearing a simple creamy colored sweater and red lipstick, while her son donned a black vest over a white shirt (his hair was in the signature ‘bowl cut’ that was popular among boys back then). She captioned it, “#tbt The 90’s Miami🌴🌞🐬.” Fans and famous friends flocked to the comment section to share how much they loved the picture. Stylist and entrepreneur Irma Martínez shared, “Tan bellos ❤️.”