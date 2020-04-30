Demi Lovato has one rule when it comes to exes – let them go! The I Love Me singer, who dated Wilmer Valderrama, and Joe Jonas recently opened up about why it’s important for her to cut ties with the people she is no longer with. “I kind of used to have this mentality that if I had a negative experience with someone, I always needed to mend it or I always needed to make things right,” the 27-year-old told Jameela Jamil. “The fact of the matter is, I’m not really friends with any of my exes today because I had to realize that that wasn’t healthy either.”
Demi continued: “Now that I’ve been able to fully let go of people, you know, that is another thing that I had to learn when it comes to cutting toxic people out of your life -- if they’re an ex, it’s for a reason.” Demi, who is currently dating 28-year-old actor Max Ehrich, was in a six-year relationship with Wilmer.
The pair decided to officially end things in 2016. Since, the NCIS star got engaged to love Amanda Pacheco. In a recent interview, the Confident singer opened up about her exes’ engagement. “I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives, haven’t spoken in a long time,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. After six years in a relationship, the 27-year-old learned one of the most important lessons in love.
“I think I need that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own,” she added. “When you get into a relationship with somebody at young age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”
Still, the Sorry Not Sorry singer is looking forward to the future. “When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with’ I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman.”