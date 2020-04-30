Demi Lovato has one rule when it comes to exes – let them go! The I Love Me singer, who dated Wilmer Valderrama, and Joe Jonas recently opened up about why it’s important for her to cut ties with the people she is no longer with. “I kind of used to have this mentality that if I had a negative experience with someone, I always needed to mend it or I always needed to make things right,” the 27-year-old told Jameela Jamil. “The fact of the matter is, I’m not really friends with any of my exes today because I had to realize that that wasn’t healthy either.”

©GettyImages Demi Lovato said that she isn’t friends with any of her exes

Demi continued: “Now that I’ve been able to fully let go of people, you know, that is another thing that I had to learn when it comes to cutting toxic people out of your life -- if they’re an ex, it’s for a reason.” Demi, who is currently dating 28-year-old actor Max Ehrich, was in a six-year relationship with Wilmer.

The pair decided to officially end things in 2016. Since, the NCIS star got engaged to love Amanda Pacheco. In a recent interview, the Confident singer opened up about her exes’ engagement. “I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives, haven’t spoken in a long time,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. After six years in a relationship, the 27-year-old learned one of the most important lessons in love.