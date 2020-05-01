There is no need to say that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ’s children Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox are the actor’s mini-mes. Trust us, when you have a look at these Oscar winner’s school yearbook pictures, you will not believe your eyes. The images, available at myheritage.com as part of a yearbook collection dating from 1890 to 1989, show the early days in high school of the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star, and yes, he already sported his signature golden locks and that cheeky smile!

©myheritage In high school, Brad played football and basketball

In two of the photos published in the Kickapoo High School yearbook, we can see how Brad was really into sports from a very young age. He was part of the football and basketball teams and in the images he happily posed with his team mates, proud of their achievements. “The boys had the best winning attitude of any team I’ve ever coached,” said the football coach back in the day about the freshmen.