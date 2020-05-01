Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt looks just like daughter Shiloh in his school yearbook pictures

Brad Pitt’s children Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox are the spitting image of their dad - and these cute pictures prove it

There is no need to say that  Brad Pitt  and  Angelina Jolie ’s children Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox are the actor’s mini-mes. Trust us, when you have a look at these Oscar winner’s school yearbook pictures, you will not believe your eyes. The images, available at myheritage.com as part of a yearbook collection dating from 1890 to 1989, show the early days in high school of the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star, and yes, he already sported his signature golden locks and that cheeky smile!

Brad Pitt's childhood yearbook©myheritage
In high school, Brad played football and basketball

In two of the photos published in the Kickapoo High School yearbook, we can see how Brad was really into sports from a very young age. He was part of the football and basketball teams and in the images he happily posed with his team mates, proud of their achievements. “The boys had the best winning attitude of any team I’ve ever coached,” said the football coach back in the day about the freshmen.

Brad Pitt's childhood yearbook©myheritage
Brad posing with his Chief teammates

Brad graduated from high school in 1982, four years after the pictures where taken, and not only did he excelled in sports, but he also won the ‘Best Dressed’ title in his senior year. It was some years later he would leave Missouri to pursue his dreams — and his talent, hard work and good looks did the rest. Now the actor is one of he most biggest stars on planet Earth and his children with Angelina Jolie have, without a doubt inherited their dad’s charms.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt©GettyImages
Is it Brad? No, it’s Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
