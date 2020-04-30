Calling all graduates! Some of the biggest names in sports, music and entertainment are coming together to make sure that the class of 2020 gets the proper send off. Due to the Coronavirus, many ceremonies have been canceled across the globe. The LeBron James Foundation, the XO Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation will host the #GraduateTogether special on Saturday, May 16. The honor-long ceremony will air on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, TikTok, Facebook, Complex Networks, PEOPLE, and YouTube. No student, teacher or support will be able to miss the special event.

©@badbunnypr Bad Bunny will join LeBron James and more for the #GraduateTogether ceremony

Making the ceremony even more special are the guests. Students will have Bad Bunny, the Jonas Brothers, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams and more on hand to celebrate their scholastic accomplishments and offer words of encouragement for their future. “We learned early on in our work with students and families in Akron that education is so much more than academics. It’s about a shared experience, a journey we’re all on together—students, parents, educators, community members, and everyone around them,” LeBron James said in a statement.

“With that not being possible right now, we’ve been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time.”He continued: “These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized. While this won’t be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it.”