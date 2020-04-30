Ben Affleck , 47, and Ana de Armas , 31, may have shocked fans upon finding out about their newfound romance. What started as another job for the actors, having said yes to their roles for Deep Water where they play husband and wife, turned into something more than co-stars. And now the two have been inseparable, or so it seems. Following the mandated lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple has been seen quarantining together in sunny Los Angeles.

You could say they’ve been living together for the past month or so, stepping out on occasional errands. The paparazzi have been on eagle watch, capturing their every move, including dog walks and coffee runs. Major speculations of the actors dating began when they were spotted on vacation in Ana’s native Cuba in early March. The Knives Out actress and the star of Gone Girl were caught by fans sightseeing in La Havana – going everywhere from the Clandestina hat shop to museums and dining.

Following their trip, a source told People: “Ben and Ana had a great time in Havana. Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places,” they said. “Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly. He was approached by fans multiple times and happily posed for pictures. They visited several restaurants and enjoyed Cuban cuisine.”

Soon after, their affair made it to Costa Rica, where a paparazzi captured an intimate moment of them while taking a stroll on the beach. The snaps showed them enjoying every minute as Ana walked barefoot wearing a rust orange, maxi dress, and Ben’s arm wrapped around her waist and leaned in for a sweet kiss.