Ben Affleck , 47, and Ana de Armas , 31, may have shocked fans upon finding out about their newfound romance. What started as another job for the actors, having said yes to their roles for Deep Water where they play husband and wife, turned into something more than co-stars. And now the two have been inseparable, or so it seems. Following the mandated lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple has been seen quarantining together in sunny Los Angeles.
You could say they’ve been living together for the past month or so, stepping out on occasional errands. The paparazzi have been on eagle watch, capturing their every move, including dog walks and coffee runs. Major speculations of the actors dating began when they were spotted on vacation in Ana’s native Cuba in early March. The Knives Out actress and the star of Gone Girl were caught by fans sightseeing in La Havana – going everywhere from the Clandestina hat shop to museums and dining.
Following their trip, a source told People: “Ben and Ana had a great time in Havana. Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places,” they said. “Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly. He was approached by fans multiple times and happily posed for pictures. They visited several restaurants and enjoyed Cuban cuisine.”
Soon after, their affair made it to Costa Rica, where a paparazzi captured an intimate moment of them while taking a stroll on the beach. The snaps showed them enjoying every minute as Ana walked barefoot wearing a rust orange, maxi dress, and Ben’s arm wrapped around her waist and leaned in for a sweet kiss.
Weeks later, the Latina beauty shared photos from their vacation. It was thanks to those images he was dubbed an Instagram boyfriend. However, his photography skills were quickly questioned due to how blurry the images were. “Ben needs to focus,” and “Ben Affleck has a little trouble with the camera on those last few,” were some of the comments left on Ana’s photos.
On a cover story for Vogue Spain’s April issue, the Blonde actress expressed nothing but kind words about Ben. “The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear he was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role,” she said. “His character is the engine of the story and requires him to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy.” She continued, “Not only does he know how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you in every shot. His talent is infinite.”
Closer to the end of March, Ben and Ana were all smiles as they went on a brief coffee run in Los Angeles, and she even brought her pup along. In the coming weeks of April, the couple has been seen on several PDA-filled dog walks and coffee runs while quarantining together. They’re completely smitten with each other and look to be enjoying every second of their time together.