If you have yet to follow Thalía on TikTok, then you are seriously missing out. The singer-actress is keeping herself (and fans) entertained with hilarious scene recreations from telenovelas and films and song and dance challenges worth watching. One of her latest posts is the famous scene from Titanic in which Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack) and Kate Winslet (Rose) head on down to the third class section for an evening of dancing. The Mexico-born star recreated the exact moment in which Jack and Rose hold hands while going in circles.

©GettyImages Thalía is keeping fans entertained via social media

Dressed in a sheer blouse, a statement hat and red gloves to simulate the fashion at the time, the 48-year-old plays the part of Rose and nails it. “Jack!!! Jack!!!,” she captioned, followed by “I’m gonna…” and four sick emojis. Ahead of her latest act, the Ya Tú Me Conoces singer joined the viral pillow challenge and made it her own with the #pielmorenapillowchallenge featuring her song Piel Morena.

The mom-of-two turned a pillow into a dress and accessorized with a luxe Gucci belt before dancing in front of the camera. Soon after, Thalía’s fans followed suit for which the former telenovela star shared a montage of videos of her fans participating in the challenge.