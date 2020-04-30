If you have yet to follow Thalía on TikTok, then you are seriously missing out. The singer-actress is keeping herself (and fans) entertained with hilarious scene recreations from telenovelas and films and song and dance challenges worth watching. One of her latest posts is the famous scene from Titanic in which Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack) and Kate Winslet (Rose) head on down to the third class section for an evening of dancing. The Mexico-born star recreated the exact moment in which Jack and Rose hold hands while going in circles.
Dressed in a sheer blouse, a statement hat and red gloves to simulate the fashion at the time, the 48-year-old plays the part of Rose and nails it. “Jack!!! Jack!!!,” she captioned, followed by “I’m gonna…” and four sick emojis. Ahead of her latest act, the Ya Tú Me Conoces singer joined the viral pillow challenge and made it her own with the #pielmorenapillowchallenge featuring her song Piel Morena.
The mom-of-two turned a pillow into a dress and accessorized with a luxe Gucci belt before dancing in front of the camera. Soon after, Thalía’s fans followed suit for which the former telenovela star shared a montage of videos of her fans participating in the challenge.
Jack!!! Jack!!! I'm gonna 🤮🤮🤮🤮
But that’s not tall! Thalía has garnered 2.4 million followers and counting on the social media app thanks to a variety of clips that show her great sense of humor, which is more of what we can all use these days – laughter.
The Mexican beauty is reliving scenes from La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) where she plays both the female and male parts as well as dressing up as the iconic Maria Felix, and even playing the parts to some of her old telenovela scenes, which are all worth a laugh.
Aside from TikTok, the Amor a la Mexicana singer has filled her extra time at home watching series with her family, her husband Tommy Motola, and two kids, Sabrina, 12, and Matthew, eight, and their pets, which includes the adorable Amorcita.