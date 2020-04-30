Yolanda Foster is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed the news that her daughter Gigi Hadid is pregnant by boyfriend Zayn Malik – and shared her thoughts on the exciting occasion. “Of course, we are so excited,” the grandma-to-be told Dutch radio station RTL Boulevard. “I’m excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently.”

©@gigihadid Gigi Hadid gave a sneak peek at her tiny baby bump

She continued: “But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.” Gigi, 25, and Zayn, 27, have yet to publicly confirm their news. However, the supermodel gave fans a sneak peek at her tiny baby bump is a photoshoot for Vogue.

“Postcard from Home for @voguemagazine (++ getting the shot) March 2020,” she captioned the photo. In the picture, the mommy-to-be poses with her sister Bella. Gigi stands in front of cattle on their family farm in Pennsylvania wearing a Vogue letterman jacket, riding boots and high-waisted jeans.

News of Gigi and Zayn’s first child broke earlier this week. Family sources confirmed to TMZ that the cover girl is about 20 weeks into her pregnancy and that they are expecting a baby girl. Fans believe that the supermodel’s 25th quarantine birthday celebration doubled as a gender reveal party as they spotted pink and blue strings tied to her birthday balloons.