“It was an accident... but yes, I burnt it down,” this is how Britney Spears post starts. The Toxic singer shared a video with her online fans explaining the reason why she hadn’t been in her gym for the past six months. Out of all the explanations you could think of, this is with no doubt the most shocking one you could ever imagine. “I walked past the door to the gym and flames... BOOM!!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt,” she says in the caption. Luckily, Britney and her family are all fine!

Rocking some cute shorts and a black workout top, the singer explains from her home gym that “I haven’t been here for like six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately, and, I had two candles and one thing led to another. Yep, I burnt it down, so I’m in here. I only have two pieces of equipment left, and I´m going to show you guys what I do during this time!”