They worked together on A Mighty Heart and now Angelina Jolie has released a statement about her sadness at the passing of Irrfan Khan, who died at the age of 54 in Mumbai on April 29. The Indian actor who had also appeared in movies such as Slumdog Millionaire and The Life Of Pi lost his two-year battle with a rare form of cancer, leaving behind wife Sutapa Sikdar and their two sons. Angelina and Irrfan worked together on the 2007 movie about US journalist Daniel Pearl who was killed in Pakistan in 2002.

©GettyImages Irrfan, far right, first came to international attention in his role as the investigating police officer in Slumdog Millionaire

“I had the privilege of working with Irrfan Khan on the set of A Mighty Heart. He stood out for his generosity as an artist, which made it a pleasure to work in any scene with him,” Angelina said. “I remember the intensity of his commitment, and equally his smile. I send my condolences and my sympathy to his family, his friends, and all admirers of his work, in India and around the world,” she added.

Priyanka Chopra also took to Twitter to express her devastation, writing: “The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family.” While Salma Hayek posted the following tribute: “So sad to hear that Irrfan Khan passed away today, I was a big fan and had the honor to meet him. He was a great actor and a lovely man, may he Rest In Peace.”