Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she and husband Nick Jonas took very early precautions against COVID-19 very early this year because Nick has Type 1 diabetes. The Quantico actress told Vogue that she first became aware of the coronavirus at the World Economic Forum in January and decided to take action. “We felt it was important to go into quarantine almost immediately. [We] made sure our family was taken care of – we checked in on people and explained what the coronavirus was,” she explained. She later added: “I’m so grateful we’re together at this time, and that we weren’t stuck in different parts of the world because we both travel so much.”
The cast of Will Smith’s classic ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air have reunited for the final episode Hollywood star’s Snapchat series, Will from Home. Alfonso Ribeiro, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell participated in the gathering, which is the first part of the show’s two-part finale. During the episode, the cast discussed Jazzy Jeff’s battle with coronavirus and paid tribute to on-screen patriarch James Avery – Uncle Phil – who died in 2014. Part two can be seen on Snapchat today, Thursday April 30.
Dancing, meditation and more: 6 ways Puertorriqueña model and singer Bodine stays healthy at home
J Balvin delivers food and colors to residents in Medellín and more stars lending support
Pregnant Katy Perry isn’t sending fiancé Orlando Bloom out to the grocery store to get food she’s craving because of fears of bringing the virus home. The pop star, who is expecting a girl with her actor fiancé, told Good Morning America: “It’s like, ‘Do you really want that watermelon? Do you really need that orange? Do you really need that pickle...? Do you really wanna risk your life for a pickle?’”
Kaia Gerber has shared some lockdown advice: 1) Get dressed and 2) Pamper yourself with self-care. “For me, it’s been really important to get ready every day even though I’m not going anywhere,” Cindy Crawford ’s model daughter told Elle. “That’s been one of the biggest things keeping me sane – having that routine…. I’m just getting myself out of bed, showering, and doing my skincare routine.”
Charmed star Holly Marie Combs is grieving the death of her grandfather from COVID-19. The 89-year-old died one day after his 66th wedding anniversary, the actress revealed in a series of social media posts in which she criticized the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.
The Tribeca Film Festival has announced who has scored awards, despite the fact public screenings for NYC movie extravaganza were canceled. And the winners are:
- The Founders Award for Best US Narrative Feature: The Half of It
- Best International Narrative Feature: The Hater
- Best Documentary Feature: Socks On Fire
- The Nora Ephron Award: Director Ruthy Pribar for Asia
The 19th edition of the film fest had been set to take place April 15-26, but instead, select programming was available online.
For more updates, check out yesterday’s briefs with news on Meghan Markle, Camila Cabello and more.