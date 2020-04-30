Pregnant Katy Perry isn’t sending fiancé Orlando Bloom out to the grocery store to get food she’s craving because of fears of bringing the virus home. The pop star, who is expecting a girl with her actor fiancé, told Good Morning America: “It’s like, ‘Do you really want that watermelon? Do you really need that orange? Do you really need that pickle...? Do you really wanna risk your life for a pickle?’”

Kaia Gerber has shared some lockdown advice: 1) Get dressed and 2) Pamper yourself with self-care. “For me, it’s been really important to get ready every day even though I’m not going anywhere,” Cindy Crawford ’s model daughter told Elle. “That’s been one of the biggest things keeping me sane – having that routine…. I’m just getting myself out of bed, showering, and doing my skincare routine.”

Charmed star Holly Marie Combs is grieving the death of her grandfather from COVID-19. The 89-year-old died one day after his 66th wedding anniversary, the actress revealed in a series of social media posts in which she criticized the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.

The Tribeca Film Festival has announced who has scored awards, despite the fact public screenings for NYC movie extravaganza were canceled. And the winners are:

The Founders Award for Best US Narrative Feature: The Half of It

Best International Narrative Feature: The Hater

Best Documentary Feature: Socks On Fire

The Nora Ephron Award: Director Ruthy Pribar for Asia

The 19th edition of the film fest had been set to take place April 15-26, but instead, select programming was available online.

