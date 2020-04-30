During the current lockdown, Eva Mendes has been keen to send support to everyone self-isolating in their homes, frequently posting messages like these: “Sending all of you so much love. Will be reading comments when I take mini breaks from these little beautiful maniacs that are my kids.” And this week she showed a glimpse into how she was trying to make Amada’s fourth birthday special, far from friends and family. With her hair up in her signature wrap, and kissing a golden heart, framed by streamers hanging from higher up, she wrote: “Tired Mama. Stayed up laaate trying to make my baby’s 4th birthday extra special since she won’t see the family. Here’s to all you having a quarantine birthday ...sending extra love. Here’s to all you tired mamas...sending extra love.”

©Instagram Eva and Ryan will make sure little Amada has a memorable birthday

Since giving birth to first daughter Esmeralda in 2014 and then Amada in 2016 Eva has put her acting career on the back-burner, preferring to focus the majority of her time and energy on her kids. According to US Weekly the family have never had a nanny, with a source telling the publication: “They’re hands-on parents and don’t have any nannies. Being confined to their home with two small children is exhausting at times, especially without hired help.” Eva is fiercely private and protective of her two girls and love Ryan Gosling but does share snippets about their family life on Instagram at times.

She opened up recently about Ryan’s skills in the kitchen, saying: “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. I’m not sure that what I do is cooking,” she continued. “It’s more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive.” So we’re sure that little Amada will have an awesome cake and treats to eat on her birthday, even if she can’t have the big party with friends and family that she may have wished for.