Kendall Jenner is going places. Recently the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star took a quarantine road trip with her close friend and NBA star Devin Booker. The pair, who are said to not be dating, decided that they needed to get some fresh air and drove from Los Angeles to Sedona, Arizona in Devin’s Mercedes Benz Maybach. Devin, a point guard/shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns, once dated someone Kendall was very close to — Kylie Jenner’s ex-bff Jordyn Woods.

©GettyImages Kendall needed to “fresh air” and decided to take a round trip with friend Devin Booker

Hours after the release of photos of both Kendall and Devin taking a pit stop mid-road trip, Jordyn tweeted out a very cryptic message (which was later deleted). Through her personal account, Jordyn sent out trio of trash can emojis, which followed a “haha good morning” tweet. Although Kendall and her family have been keeping up with California’s quarantine measures, TMZ reports that she and Devin needed some “fresh air” and decided to do the nine hour drive from L.A. to Sedona. Despite having given the off ‘couple vibes,’ Kendall and Devin are reported to just be friends as they run within the same small social circle.