Like us, Jennifer Lopez ’s best friend, Leah Remini, thinks (and knows) that the Bronx Diva is flawless. In an interview during the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on NBC, the Kevin Can Wait actress revealed what her best friend should do during quarantine so that everyone feels a bit better about not being as in shape as her — and that’s for her to not come out “pretty and skinny” once quarantine ends. Leah feels that it’s only “fair” that JLo packs on the ‘quarantine 15’ like the rest of us.

©GettyImages Leah met bestie Jennifer through ex-husband Marc Anthony at the 2004 premiere of Denzel Washington’s ‘Man on Fire’ film

Leah tells Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager how one of the first times she had visited Jennifer at her home, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer initiated her in a way that only sisters can. “When we first met — if you have sisters you’ll get this, and that’s being naked in front of each other is not that big of a deal. We’ll [use the bathroom] in front of each other.” As both JLo and Leah both grew up with sisters, this is something that neither star is phased by.

She continued sharing how on that occasion, JLo needed to get ready and jumped into the shower. Leah reveals “I was like ‘Please, God, this woman will have cellulite. She will not be perfect.’ I was hoping that this perfectness had all been a fraud. And it was still perfect. Then I had to say it out loud, ‘You know, I just want you to know, you’re just pretty.’” Leah then jokingly continues sharing that she her bestie needs ‘get big’ during quarantine. “As a public service, Jennifer should come out of this big... It’s just so selfish of her to continue to be pretty and skinny,” Leah shared.

