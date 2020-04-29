It’s a girl for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. On Tuesday, April 28, the news broke that the supermodel and the Pillowtalk singer are expecting their first child together. TMZ is now reporting that the pair will welcome a baby girl in a few weeks. Multiple family sources confirmed to the outlet that the supermodel is about 20 weeks along. So far, there is still no word from the couple.

©@gigihadid Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are set to welcome a baby girl

Eagle-eyed fans suspect that Gigi’s 25th quarantine birthday party doubled as a gender reveal. Disecting the pictures posted on her social media, fans noticed a single blue and pink strings tied to her silver balloons. Fans also noticed a gift bag that was shared on her sister Bella Hadid’s social media that looks similar to a baby shower gift bag.

The cover girl took to her social media to share her excitement and thank all of those who celebrated with her during the special occasion. “Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday,” she wrote.