Olympia Ohanian may want to get her best friend Qai Qai some pants! In a hilarious video, posted by the two-year-old’s mother Serena Williams, Qai Qai is caught in an awkward situation during his latest Zoom call. The animated doll hops into her meeting, but quickly steps back. When her full body is revealed, she notices that she has on her adorable pink sweater and is missing her iconic tutu.
“Someone get real Qai Qai some pants,” the 37-year-old tennis superstar wrote next to video. Qai Qai took to her social media to share her thoughts on the mix up. “#TFW you forget to end the conference call.” With the current work from home situation, it’s no surprise that the superstar doll had the mix up.
Qai Qai, her bestie Olympia and her parents Serena and Alexis Ohanian have been spending some quality time together indoors. The family have been home in Florida. Olympia and her mother made their own video featuring their favorite scene from a classic Disney movie.
“A Serena Williams and @OlympiaOhanian Production,” the proud mom wrote. “I have a dream” from Tangled.” In the video, the mother-daughter duo playfully danced around in their living room. Olympia wore a pink tutu dress as she grabbed her mom’s hand and sang and danced along to the Tangled hit.
Qai Qai, who has attended many events including a royal wedding and Meghan Markle’s baby shower, has not gone forgotten. The adorable doll has been right by Olympia’s side as she plays dress up, goes to home school and helps out her daddy in the kitchen.
Let’s just hope she doesn’t forget her pants for any other big moments!