Bad Bunny is handling the quarantine with the best attitude and in the company of his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri. Together they have given us a series of entertaining moments but also with a dose of sensuality on the part of the Puerto Rican artist‘s partner. Between creative videos, new music, outfit changes and solidarity gestures with their fans, the lovebirds have shown they get along wonderfully and that they are made for each other.

©@gabriela_berlingeri29 Gabriela Berlingeri’s popularity on social media keeps rising

However, true to his style, the Callaíta rapper went a step further by sharing a hot post on his social media account of his girl dancing in front of the mirror to the rhythm of a classic reggaeton tune.

Since their relationship came to light, they‘ve captured everyone’s hearts by showing off their love. As proof, Benito Martínez Ocasio - his real name - has chosen for all eyes to look toward Gabriela’s incredible figure.