Bad Bunny is handling the quarantine with the best attitude and in the company of his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri. Together they have given us a series of entertaining moments but also with a dose of sensuality on the part of the Puerto Rican artist‘s partner. Between creative videos, new music, outfit changes and solidarity gestures with their fans, the lovebirds have shown they get along wonderfully and that they are made for each other.
However, true to his style, the Callaíta rapper went a step further by sharing a hot post on his social media account of his girl dancing in front of the mirror to the rhythm of a classic reggaeton tune.
Since their relationship came to light, they‘ve captured everyone’s hearts by showing off their love. As proof, Benito Martínez Ocasio - his real name - has chosen for all eyes to look toward Gabriela’s incredible figure.
The clip shows the 25-year-old enjoying life as she‘s seductively moving her hips in a black bikini while listening to the song Nadie Como Tú, by Wisin y Yandel with Don Omar. At the same time, Bad Bunny is carefully recording with his phone, and he celebrates Gabriela’s original initiative.
Since her relationship with the trap artist, Gabriela has become a sensation on social media, and this isn’t the first time she’s caused a stir with her stunning body.
Her popularity keeps rising, and is reflected by the numbers, as she currently accumulates more than a million followers, who are watching her every move.
Recently, the Puerto Rican beauty shook fans with a provocative summer pose in which she wore a tiny swimsuit uncovering her great figure while social distancing.