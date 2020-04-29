It’s International Dance Day, what better way to celebrate than with Jennifer Lopez. Dance has been a staple in her life, performances and career. It’s evident in the over 20 years of music videos with countless steps, lifts, dips – and she never misses a beat. In April, the On the Floor performer released a montage of two decades worth of video clips on her YouTube page. In a little over two minutes, JLo relieves all of her music videos and her most iconic dance breaks.

©Youtube Jennifer Lopez is the Queen of music video dance breaks

From the first dance break in If You Had My Love, that set the tone for each video for years to come. To the iconic eight-count in On the Floor that the entire world knows. Jennifer does it all while the Mi Gente/Love Don’t Cost a Thing mashup from her Super Bowl performance plays.

The 50-year-old is many things. Singer, actress, producer, and TikTok mom, but we can’t forget where she started. As a dancer. For over 20 years, the entertainment powerhouse has danced her way across televisions, stages and even the big screen. Getting her start as a Fly Girl in the early 90s on In Living Color, JLo created a name for herself through the art of dance. Soon after, she took her talents to the stage and performed with one of the biggest names in music, Janet Jackson.