After Nick Cordero had his leg amputated due to complications from coronavirus, the Broadway star hit another challenge after a lung infection went into his blood, his wife Amanda Kloots explained on Tuesday. In an Instagram Story, Amanda revealed the actor went into “a little bit of septic shock” and needed further treatment and antibiotics. But the Rock of Ages actor is fighting back. “He’s back to feeling better,” she noted, later adding: “We kind of just wait and see. He’s throwing us for some loops, that’s for sure, but I’m happy that he is feeling good now, and stable and the fever’s under control.”

One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton isn’t worried about getting to the hairstylist during lockdown – instead, she’s showing off her grey hair in honor of the front liners who don’t have time for self-care as they work hard to protect us. The actress shared a photo of her emerging silver locks on social media, explaining: “The ‘silver lining’ is literally growing out of my skull. For all of our frontline and essential workers who are too busy to fuss with things like hair color, I grow mine out in solidarity with you. When I see it... I’m reminded that any spare time I have shouldn’t be spent on vanity, but rather on helping our heroes.”

Prabal Gurung, who famously presented his “Who gets to be an American?” collection at spring-summer 2020 NY Fashion Week in honor of the nation’s immigrants, has donated 2,000 3M respirator masks to NYC hospitals. “We will forever be inspired by the courage of our first responders, whose unwavering strength and resilience is a light of hope for us all,” said the designer.