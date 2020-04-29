Very recently, Camila Cabello posted a series of photos showing how hard it is to get that perfect picture, that precious good day selfie that we all desire, a completely relatable issue that Camila shared with her fans in her latest post. “Who else has selfie option shame?” asked the My Oh My Singer to her almost 50 million followers “like, when you post one selfie but your phone has about 30 of the selfies it took to get to that one you liked... sigh... I am filled with shame so I am going to post them anyways.”

©camila_cabello One of Camila’s attempts and still, she looks super cute!

Dressed in an original bicolor The Ragged Priest T-shirt in black and yellow with the message “you bore me,” the Cuban pop star released the funny pictures showing that no matter how famous and beautiful you are, yes, you also have to work hard for that perfect selfie. “There was also these,” she wrote on top of one of images of herslef sticking her tongue. Shawn Mendes ’ Señorita looks super cute with her updo, no hint of makeup and golden hoop earrings.