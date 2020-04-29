Aislinn Derbez showed off her figure this week by posting a picture in a leopard-print bikini with her online fans. The actress posed in a tiny leopard print bikini as she celebrated the arrival of warm temperatures and it was hard to miss the results of her workout efforts. Although most of her followers praised the photo, some said out that Eugenio Derbez ’s daughter looked too thin. In a brave move to answer those critics, the La casa de las flores star has released new unseen post-baby pictures and a full statement reflecting on body image and feeling good in your own skin.

©@aislinnderbez Aislinn Derbez revealed the secrets to transform her body

“Two days ago I shared a picture wearing a bikini. I was suprised by some of the comments I received,” she says. Oour body image is something that worries us too much, specially because it’s very difficult to feel comfortable or happy in your own skin. In my case, the last two years have been journey of drastic changes.” Two years ago, Aislinn welcomed the love of her life, adorable Kailani the daughter she shares with her now ex-partner Mauricio Ochmann .

“I have never worried about working out or dieting, I have always been very lucky in that sense,” she continues. “After giving birth, I put on some weight due to fluid retention and hormonal imbalance. Having to deal with a body I was not comfortable with was something completely new to me. I didn’t realize at that time how demanding, harsh and impatient I was being with my body, I didn‘t understand that because of it, I had a beautiful healthy baby in my arms. And then I realized that millions of women were going through the same and feeling the same.”