“Thank you for having been born. Thank you for your loyalty, for your friendship, for being such a powerful source of positivity in my life, for all the good advice, for the inspiration and last but not least, for all the laughter. You are such a light in every life you touch,” Salma wrote next to a video of Penelope looking stunning in a red flamenco dress and performing in the 1998 movie La Niña De Tus Ojos.

The two are often seen at awards shows together – Penelope posted a funny photo of Salma feeding her at the 2020 Oscars. They’ve also helped each other out in a tight fix . “I actually did Salma Hayek’s hair and makeup once in the dark,” the Spanish actress told InStyle magazine in an interview. “She had a premiere one night and called me like, “My glam squad didn‘t show up, and the power went out in my house. I need you.’ We put candles everywhere, and I got her ready.”

They’ve even been mistaken for each other – by none other than the official Academy Awards Instagram page who posted a photo of Robert De Niro and Penelope rehearsing prior to the show in 2014 but captioning it: “Hayek and De Niro prepping backstage #Oscars.”