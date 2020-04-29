Marc Anthony has dated some of the most stunning ladies in the entertainment industry – from Jennifer Lopez and Dayanara Torres to his latest love Jessica Lynne- but now it looks like there’s another beauty in his life. The Puerto Rican singer shared a sweet picture with his fans showing off his new love, “Sending love from Gigi and I to all of you, let us know who are you hanging with during the quarantine?” he asked his followers while posting the image holding Gigi in his arms. Her stunning eyes and her adorable face have completely stolen Marc’s fans hearts too, she’s the cutest puppy we have ever seen!

©marcanthony Marc Anthony is in love, and we are too!

“She’s such a beauty,” said one of them while another jokingly added, “Oh my God, he’s named the puppy after me!” It’s not the first time that Marc has shared updates on how he’s self-isolating and spending his time away from the stage. The singer recently posted another stunning snap sitting under a three in his garden saying he’s using the quarantine to reflect and asking their fans to stay at home and safe.