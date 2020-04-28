During days of social isolation and at-home work, Dascha Polanco has decided to go pantless. And who wants to be constrained to fabric when you can enjoy the liberty of comfort. The Dominican actress revealed her virtual work outfit on social media and involved a chic blazer with no pants and a pair of crocs. “This my outfit for my Zoom. Stay tuned for Tuesday”, shared Dascha on her social media while working on her desk. The In The Heights actress is known for her undeniable body positivity and self-lovery as she likes to call it.

©@sheisdash Dascha Polanco goes pantless during a Zoom virtual meeting

Instead of donning a fashionable outfit, Dascha seems to be enjoying her lack of clothes during social isolation. In a recent post, she challenge her fans to a bathroom beach challenge wear she was wearing a one-piece pink bathing suit, “I’m having a beach 🏝 day in my bathtub feel free to join let me see how you beach day,” shared Dascha. And the 37-year-old actress has kept herself busy with other home activities such as painting, meditating, praying and dancing. The Dominican-American actress likes to keep it real and honest with her fans, whether she is feeling super positive or while social distancing is lowering her mood. “Mental well being is a top priority and regardless of the times it should become part of everyone’s routine... been talking about #selflovery and the importance of it for humanity,” she admits on a recent post.