Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child. Multiple family sources have confirmed to TMZ that the supermodel is pregnant with her first child. So far, no details have been released about how far along she is or the gender of the baby as the couple has yet to share the news publicly. According to sources, the couple wanted to keep the news close to their families.
Gigi, and Zayn, have been busy celebrating as they rang in the cover girl’s milestone 25th birthday together in quarantine at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania. Gigi got sentimental in a post that included a few pictures from the celebration and her beau. “Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday,” she wrote.
“I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday!”
The Pillowtalk singer appeared in the photo carousel hugging his love. In a follow up post, Zayn, 27, stands in the middle of Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid, as she flies “25” balloons. The pair have been keeping their romance lowkey, since rekindling at the end of 2019.
In February, Gigi confirmed the news of their relationship when she shared a picture off her man next to the caption, “Valentine.” The idea of family hasn’t been far from the model’s mind. In an interview, the Tommy Hilfiger collaborator expressed her desire to start a family. “I think that as I get older..well one day, I’ll start a family,” she told i-D magazine. “And I don’t if it will always be modeling.”