Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child. Multiple family sources have confirmed to TMZ that the supermodel is pregnant with her first child. So far, no details have been released about how far along she is or the gender of the baby as the couple has yet to share the news publicly. According to sources, the couple wanted to keep the news close to their families.

©@gigihadid Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child

Gigi, and Zayn, have been busy celebrating as they rang in the cover girl’s milestone 25th birthday together in quarantine at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania. Gigi got sentimental in a post that included a few pictures from the celebration and her beau. “Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday,” she wrote.

“I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday!”