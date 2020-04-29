Netflix’s hit show On My Block, which is currently streaming the third season, is one of the most talked about shows out there. In fact it has had over a billion minutes streamed and is the platform’s number one show. From the crazy adventures the characters embark on to the heart-gripping and emotional writing that grounds its characters, this show has it all. It has even garnered the attention of rapper Cardi B . “Cardi said she wanted to be on season four,” Jessica Marie Garcia, who plays the fierce and confident Jasmine, tells HOLA! USA. “I’m like: ‘Hey Netflix, can we get a four?’ Cardi wants to be there and you can’t not listen to Cardi!”

With the cast wrapped until further notice and no announcement yet about another season, we have to wait on the possibility of that mega guest appearance. In the meantime, on my block has a whole other meaning for the Diary of a Future President actress as we all navigate through the coronavirus pandemic. She and her husband Adam Celorier have been surviving quarantine together. “We’re typically in separate rooms because he has had a PS4 controller attached to his hands at all times,” she lovingly admits. “He is doing fine, but I’m losing my mind.”

The couple, who recently celebrated their one year anniversary, is still in the newlywed phase, for the most part. “We are definitely still feeling like newlyweds, regardless of the fact that we’ve been together for so long,” she says. “We’ve been together for 11 years, so at this point we’re so interconnected. I mean, of course, we have our fights, and like I’m going to slam that door every other day, but it’s just so dramatic and normal. We’re doing it. We’ll see after the quarantine though!”

