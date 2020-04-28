Matthew McConaughey has been acting for decades, but it may be his latest ‘role’ as Bobby Bandito that is making the biggest impact in a world taken over by the coronavirus. The Gentlemen star recently put out the Badass Bandito Bandana PSA to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks. Once released, Austin’s Mayor Steve Adler, the city where the McConaughey family calls home, reached out to ask for an additional message. “[He] alerted me to the fact that so many Hispanics in Austin were not getting the message to wear facial protection,” Matthew tells HOLA! USA. “I then researched my state of Texas, the United States, and worldwide, and found that many Spanish speaking people all over the world were not getting the message—so I decided to give them the message in their native language.”

©BStrong Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey have been raising money and getting supplies to first responders on the frontline

Though Matthew is fluent in Spanish, having learned it while growing up in Uvalde, Texas, to ensure the message was heard alto y claro, Bobby Bandito returned and enlisted Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez to be a part of the new El Corona en la Lona PSA. The 29-year-old superstar did not hesitate when the Dallas Buyers Club actor reached out. Together, from their respective homes, they encourage everyone that if they need to go out in public to wear a mask and beat COVID-19 together.