Matthew McConaughey has been acting for decades, but it may be his latest ‘role’ as Bobby Bandito that is making the biggest impact in a world taken over by the coronavirus. The Gentlemen star recently put out the Badass Bandito Bandana PSA to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks. Once released, Austin’s Mayor Steve Adler, the city where the McConaughey family calls home, reached out to ask for an additional message. “[He] alerted me to the fact that so many Hispanics in Austin were not getting the message to wear facial protection,” Matthew tells HOLA! USA. “I then researched my state of Texas, the United States, and worldwide, and found that many Spanish speaking people all over the world were not getting the message—so I decided to give them the message in their native language.”
Though Matthew is fluent in Spanish, having learned it while growing up in Uvalde, Texas, to ensure the message was heard alto y claro, Bobby Bandito returned and enlisted Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez to be a part of the new El Corona en la Lona PSA. The 29-year-old superstar did not hesitate when the Dallas Buyers Club actor reached out. Together, from their respective homes, they encourage everyone that if they need to go out in public to wear a mask and beat COVID-19 together.
The best way they note to help is of course staying home, but with staying home comes so many other issues that arise for so many, especially children who rely on schools for meals and computer access. “Through our just keep livin Foundation we are getting meals to students who depend on school breakfasts and lunches,” the Oscar-winner says. “To date we have provided over 35,000 meals to students and have also provided over 700 laptops to our students. We have also donated masks and educational tools to people who do not have them at this time. Three of the most necessary resources needed at this time—food, protection (masks), education (laptops for kids to continue learning while out of school).”
His own children Levi, Vida and Livingston with wife Camila Alves are adapting to the new normal and “doing well.” Matthew, who has continued teaching his class at University of Texas, has mentioned that much of the day is spent in the kitchen with mom. “Camila is making Stroganoff, a classic Brazilian dish, that the family really enjoys,” he shares. As for how they are passing the hours in quarantine, “Lots of family time and some valuable independence they are learning right now. Lots of reading, music, home décor and chores.”