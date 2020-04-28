Pants were optional for Will Reeve on Tuesday morning. The reporter appeared on a special Good Morning America segment from his home and gave viewers information about a program that delivers medicine via drones – and a little leg. At the start of the entertaining interview, it’s business as usual when the reporter appears fully dressed in a sports coat over a button up.

©ABC Will got caught with no pants on Good Morning America

Viewers quickly realized that Will didn’t have on pants when a glimpse of his leg flashed at the bottom of the screen. GMA host Amy Robach quickly realized that his leg was showing and had a slight reaction.

The interview went on to finish, but not before viewers took note. “@GMA I think will forgot his pants this morning,” one viewer tweeted along with a shot of the video. “Hey, put some pants on my guy,” another added. Other viewers chimed in with hilarious tweets about the morning mishap.

It wasn’t long before Will got wind of the tweets. In a response to the popular Room Rater account, which rated him “Nice room. Nice shorts. 7/10,” Will hilariously responded. “I have ARRIVED,” he began the tweet. “In the most hilariously mortifying way possible.”