will reeve, good morning america

Whoops!

Will Reeve reacts after he’s caught on camera reporting with no pants

#WorkFromHomeFail

BY

Pants were optional for Will Reeve on Tuesday morning. The reporter appeared on a special Good Morning America segment from his home and gave viewers information about a program that delivers medicine via drones – and a little leg. At the start of the entertaining interview, it’s business as usual when the reporter appears fully dressed in a sports coat over a button up.

will reeve no pants on GMA©ABC
Will got caught with no pants on Good Morning America

Viewers quickly realized that Will didn’t have on pants when a glimpse of his leg flashed at the bottom of the screen. GMA host Amy Robach quickly realized that his leg was showing and had a slight reaction.

Related:

Pitbull's latest single is the feel good hit we all need

 

The interview went on to finish, but not before viewers took note. “@GMA I think will forgot his pants this morning,” one viewer tweeted along with a shot of the video. “Hey, put some pants on my guy,” another added. Other viewers chimed in with hilarious tweets about the morning mishap.

Related:

Movies that have been released early that you can watch during quarantine

 

It wasn’t long before Will got wind of the tweets. In a response to the popular Room Rater account, which rated him “Nice room. Nice shorts. 7/10,” Will hilariously responded. “I have ARRIVED,” he began the tweet. “In the most hilariously mortifying way possible.”

  

Will, who is the son of the late Superman actor Christopher Reeve, shared a hilarious message, documenting how the blunder came to be. “Trying to be efficient I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning,” he wrote. “The camera angle, along with friends, family and several hundred strangers on the social media made me rethink my morning routine,” he quipped. “Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome,” he continued before signing off.

“Now, back to work. Wearing pants.” It happens to the best of us!

More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES