Leave it to Thalía to create an extra fabulous quarantine challenge. The Queen of social media challenges took to her account to encourage her fans to join in on yet another one of her hilariously extra TikTok challenges. “Quédate en casa y haz el #pielmorenapillowchallenge Vídeo completo en mi #tiktok #quedateencasa #stayhome #cuarentena #cuarentenacreativa/ Stay home and do the #pielmorenapillowchallenge Full video on my #tiktok #quedateencasa #stayhome #cuarentena #cuarentenacreativa.”
In the video, Thalía turns a pillow into a dress and performs her hit single Piel Morena. Making the video even more funny is the stars use of her Gucci waist belt. Making sure her pillow dress is nothing less that fresh off the runway, she adds a silver buckle belt to the waist.
The superstar shared a montage of videos of fans participating in the challenge. Although none have the high fashion accessory, you can image they are all just as extra. The 48-year-old and her family have been filling their time in quarantine with TikTok videos and the Netflix series Nailed It.
Thalía took to her social media stories to show a video of the family pet snuggled tight in a blanket on the couch, lying next to her son as they watch the Netflix baking series. Although she is filling her time with fun things indoors, the Desde Esa Noche singer opened up about the one thing she misses the most.
In a post, the star shared pictures of her scaling mountains. “One of the things I miss doing the most these days when staying home is connecting with my mountains,” she wrote in Spanish. “These images bring me hope and give me peace in this uncertainty that we are ALL going through.”
Thalia encouraged “image meditation” for people who find themselves having a hard time navigating their emotions while inside. The No Me Acuerdo singer shares that looking at images that make you happy with spark joy.
“So dream that in the not so distant future, you will be doing the things you love and bring so much happiness to your life! And by the way, give yourself a great pat on the BACK, congratulating you for the effort that you show every day in the confinement of your home.”