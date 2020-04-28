Leave it to Thalía to create an extra fabulous quarantine challenge. The Queen of social media challenges took to her account to encourage her fans to join in on yet another one of her hilariously extra TikTok challenges. “Quédate en casa y haz el #pielmorenapillowchallenge Vídeo completo en mi #tiktok #quedateencasa #stayhome #cuarentena #cuarentenacreativa/ Stay home and do the #pielmorenapillowchallenge Full video on my #tiktok #quedateencasa #stayhome #cuarentena #cuarentenacreativa.”

©@thalia Thalía was hilariously extra as she took the #PillowChallenge

In the video, Thalía turns a pillow into a dress and performs her hit single Piel Morena. Making the video even more funny is the stars use of her Gucci waist belt. Making sure her pillow dress is nothing less that fresh off the runway, she adds a silver buckle belt to the waist.

The superstar shared a montage of videos of fans participating in the challenge. Although none have the high fashion accessory, you can image they are all just as extra. The 48-year-old and her family have been filling their time in quarantine with TikTok videos and the Netflix series Nailed It.