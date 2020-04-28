Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples and when they announced their separation, the news shocked us all. A little over two weeks after their breakup, little was known about the details that motivated their split. Recently, Eugenio Derbez’s daughter launched a podcast called La Magia del Chaos, where she opened up about her relationship with the father of her daughter, Kailani.

©@aislinnderbez Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann announced their split in March

“Since Mauricio and I met, communication has always failed us. It was a little difficult. We thought in very different ways, it was difficult for us to flow, because it is as if he spoke one language and I another,” Aislinn expressed.

She also confessed one of her greatest fears in regards to her partner: separation. “One of the things that most panicked me in life was having to face a separation. I got married saying: ‘with this I stay for life.’ I remember once I told him: ’I get pregnant if you promise that you will stay with me for life’,” she said.

©@aislinnderbez Aislinn Derbez reveals she was fearful of separation

Although both have decided to go their separate ways, Aislinn and Mauricio are in constant communication because of the bond that unites them with their daughter Kailani, who is only two years old.

“Life confronts us and creates situations that we do not expect, that make us panic. We believe that we are not going to be able, but when confronting them we realize what we are,” she revealed.