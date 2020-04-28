Jennifer Lopez is bringing some joy and movement back to the world. The triple-threat took to her social media to share that the season four of World of Dance is coming back sooner than everyone expected. “Get ready. @nbcworldofdance returns May 26th on @nbc! Can’t wait for you to see this season. #WorldofDance @neyo @derekhough @iamscottevans @egt239 #NuyoricanProductions.” Jennifer, who doubles as executive producer and judge on the dance competiton, got some serious support from her friends.
“Let’s go,” fellow judge Ne-Yo wrote. “STOKED,” the official show account added to the celebration. In her stories, the 50-year-old shared clips from this season’s auditions. In one, the On the Floor singer talks to a contestant about the exciting nerves that come with taking the stage. “There’s something so amazing about performing that you just want to die from nerves and then afterwards you’re like “I love my life.”
World of Dance will enter its fourth season in May. Jennifer has formed a personal connection with some of the winners from the previous seasons. In 2019, the star was joined by a few of the contestants during her It’s My Party Tour.
In December, JLo shared the reason behind starting the series, after meeting a group of inspiring young dancers in Miami – who then went on to join her at the Super Bowl. “When I started World of Dance, we wanted to create something that dancers had something to look forward to, to work towards,” she told the group.
“When I started as a dancer, you feel like you’re in the background and like nobody is paying attention. Somebody is always watching and that’s who you have to dance for. I’m proud of you guys. You make me proud.”