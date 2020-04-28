Aislinn Derbez is bikini body goals! On several occasions, the 33-year-old has shown off her fit and toned figure while wearing teeny bikinis, leaving us wondering how she does it. Well, it seems our main question has been answered by Aislinn herself, who took to social media to share the secret behind her stunning body. In her stories, the mom-of-one revealed it’s all thanks to her fitness team, her stepmother Alessandra Rosaldo and her sister, Mariana Sánchez, that she’s achieved her slim and defined body.

©@aislinnderbez Aislinn shared this photo of her toned figure on social media

“I’m here with my quarantine team because I’m being asked about the photo I posted of how I got my body; the truth is that she (Mariana) is to blame, her training is daily, you have to follow her, it works,” she claimed. The Casa de las Flores actress refers to a snap she posted donning a teeny leopard printed two-piece swimsuit. Eugenio Derbez ’s daughter flaunts her rock hard abs and ultra-toned legs while posing in a backyard in sunny Los Angeles.

“It finally began to get hot around here,” she captioned. Fans‘ comments began rolling in, asking how she achieved to get so slim after having had a child. Whaaat!!?? It doesn’t look like you had a baby, what a body! I want your routines now!” asked one of them. Another mentioned, “You look spectacular!”

©@aislinnderbez The mom of one has a thing for leopard print bikinis

The Mexican actress isn’t shy about showing off her killer body. Earlier this month, Aislinn posted a daring semi-nude photo which she hilariously addressed by writing,”My dad always stalks my photos and he’s going to lecture me for being semi-nude on Instagram.”