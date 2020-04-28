Aislinn Derbez is bikini body goals! On several occasions, the 33-year-old has shown off her fit and toned figure while wearing teeny bikinis, leaving us wondering how she does it. Well, it seems our main question has been answered by Aislinn herself, who took to social media to share the secret behind her stunning body. In her stories, the mom-of-one revealed it’s all thanks to her fitness team, her stepmother Alessandra Rosaldo and her sister, Mariana Sánchez, that she’s achieved her slim and defined body.
“I’m here with my quarantine team because I’m being asked about the photo I posted of how I got my body; the truth is that she (Mariana) is to blame, her training is daily, you have to follow her, it works,” she claimed. The Casa de las Flores actress refers to a snap she posted donning a teeny leopard printed two-piece swimsuit. Eugenio Derbez ’s daughter flaunts her rock hard abs and ultra-toned legs while posing in a backyard in sunny Los Angeles.
“It finally began to get hot around here,” she captioned. Fans‘ comments began rolling in, asking how she achieved to get so slim after having had a child. Whaaat!!?? It doesn’t look like you had a baby, what a body! I want your routines now!” asked one of them. Another mentioned, “You look spectacular!”
The Mexican actress isn’t shy about showing off her killer body. Earlier this month, Aislinn posted a daring semi-nude photo which she hilariously addressed by writing,”My dad always stalks my photos and he’s going to lecture me for being semi-nude on Instagram.”
3 cosas... 1. Mi papá siempre stalkea mis fotos y me va a regañar por andar semi encuerada en instagram 🙄.. 2. Aprovecho su atención para contarles algo MUY importante... estoy a una semana de estrenar un proyecto que para mí es de los más importantes de mi vida (si no es que el más).. @lamagiadelcaos es una multiplataforma liderada por mi nuevo Podcast donde hablaremos con especialistas sobre distintos temas como: salud mental, emocional, espiritual, física; crisis personales, de pareja, de crianza, maternidad y paternidad, medio ambiente, etc. dónde precisamente nos aventuraremos a comprender como es que sin caos no puede haber cambio y sin cambio no hay evolución. Será que se puede transformar la incertidumbre, el caos y el dolor en esa magia que tanto anhelamos en nuestras vidas? estreno este 23 de Abril! suscríbanse en el link de mi bio para no perderse de nada! 3. Amo el arte que hizo @lucia.dami a esta foto (😍😱síganla!)
The businesswoman posted a gorgeous picture featuring art by Lucía Dami and to announce her new podcast, La Magia del Caos, where she talks all things mental health, spirituality, crisis matters, and more with leading experts.