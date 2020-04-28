While promoting his new Netflix show Extraction, Chris Hemsworth revealed to Aussie radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O why his beautiful wife Elsa Pataky , despite absolutely adoring him, did not change her name to Elsa Hemsworth. “I think she wanted to, I think she still may!” he explained, “‘I think it was when we were coming back from America. We were living in Europe and deciding where [to go]. It was a complication of passports and so on.” To which the radio host hilariously replied: “That‘s what they all say, but you know she’s just really seeing whether it works out or not!”

Spanish actress Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are happily based in Australia after living in Los Angeles - the city where they met back in 2010 - for several years. The couple recently moved into their new house in the idyllic area of Byron Bay with their three kids - seven-year-old India Rose, and six-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha. They are one of the most stable - and admired - couples in the film industry. The actor recently revealed to the Sunday Telegraph the real reason why they decided to settle so close to his home. ‘There’s not a single person there [Byron Bay] that I interact with, or close friends of mine, that are really in the industry and so that’s hugely refreshing, it’s great for my kids and my wife.”

©elsapatakyconfidential This is the beautiful picture Elsa used to mark Tristan and Sasha’s birthday on March, 18

Elsa has also expressed on many occasions how happy she is in Australia, “it’s a beautiful place where you can connect with your kids, your partner and your friends in a different way. There’s no rush, no pressure, no plans, just beaches, shells and games around the fire. I feel very lucky.”