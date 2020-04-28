John Legend ’s model wife and mom-of-two Chrissy Teigen has been cheering up lockdown boredom by posting amusing videos with her kids, cooking classes and the odd swimsuit shot too. On April 26 she shared a bathroom video of herself in a black swimsuit with a plunging neckline, captioning it: “Don’t get too trapped.” Panning the camera around, she seductively states: “I never post thirst traps…so here I am… trapping you.. in thirst!”

The video was obviously a bit of fun but it garnered some criticism from Twitter followers, who body shamed the 34-year-old. Chrissy, who has been married to singer John Legend since 2013, is never one to take things lying down though, and she was quick to hit back, saying: “Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!”

This isn’t the first time she’s clapped back at negative comments. In 2019 she wrote the following response to body shamers on another swimsuit photo she’d posted: “Everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped instagrams. I’ve had no ass forever –is this new news to some of you?”

John and Chrissy’s two children – four-year-old Luna and Miles, who will turn two on May 17, are the usual focus of Chrissy’s hilarious posts. From “playing” the piano together to Miles showing off his dance moves while his sister sings on the kareoke machine, Chrissy is great at showing off a snap shot of their family life and keeping things relatable.