The gospel world is morning the loss of singer Troy Sneed, who died of complications from the coronavirus at the age of 52. The Grammy-nominated artist, who appeared with the choir in Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington’s 1996 film The Preacher’s Wife, died in a Jacksonville, Florida hospital on Monday.
Prince William and Prince Harry have received some sad news. Our sister brand HELLO! reports that a soldier who served in the same military regiment as the royal brothers, 36-year-old Ryan Cartwright, has died from COVID-19. The truck driver, who leaves behind partner Amy Potts and a young daughter, served in the Blues and Royals cavalry regiment for four years.
Thalía and more Latinx stars offer tips for all ‘warriors’ dealing with COVID-19
Before and after photos of empty cities that will give you chills
Venom star Riz Ahmed has revealed he has lost two family members to COVID-19. “I just want to believe their deaths and all the others aren’t for nothing,” the actor said in an interview with British GQ. “We gotta step up to reimagine a better future.”
Ariana Grande has returned to her Broadway roots. The singer, who made her major theater debut in the musical 13 when she was just 15 years old, joined the SubCulture Artist-in-Residency streaming concert to help raise money for staff and musicians. Ariana sang a moving rendition of Still Hurting from the musical The Last Five Years:
Canada brought together some of its biggest superstars for Monday night’s Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble coronavirus relief fundraiser. Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Bryan Adams and Michael Bublé were among the stars performing a rendition of the inspirational classic Lean on Me by the late Bill Withers, who died of heart failure in April:
Proceeds go to benefit the Canadian Red Cross for COVID-19 Related Expenses.