Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have become one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. They met while shooting their film Deep Water and after some media speculation, they decided to go public by sharing pictures of their romantic trip to Cuba and Costa Rica. Since then, they have been living their love as normal as possible, and it’s normal to see them walking their dogs or grabbing coffee together in L.A. Ana and Ben are definitely going strong and their fans think they have a new proof of their love: the actress’ new favorite necklace.

©GettyImages Ana has been spotted wearing the pendant several times

The Knives Out star has been spotted on her recent outings wearing a beautiful pendant in the shape of a broken, heart half that the couple’s followers have taken for granted is a gift from Ben. The 31-year-old, who is making a notable impact on the red carpet, has also been showing off her chic casual style during the lockdown. From flattering jumpsuits to little black leather dresses, Ana has proved she’s one of the trendiest actresses in Hollywood and it looks like the perfect accessory to all her looks is the broken heart necklace.