If you look like Jennifer Lopez, you are automatically blessed. And there are two Latinas paying tribute to the Bronx singer with identical facial features. Connie Pena and Janice Garay are JLo’s look-alike showing similar features from the hair to their style. The two Latinas are not just fans of the Papi songstress, but they also live up to their individual physique. It is easy to mistake both Latinas as they dress similar to JLo and even have the same blonde-highlighted hair.
Jay is a bodybuilder from Houston who went viral after several fans asked her if she was Jenny from the Block. It all started when someone created a meme titled “If the Rock and JLo had a daughter, she would look like this.” Since then, Jay has amassed thousands of followers. The other look-alike is Connie, a Peruvian-Mexican impersonator who loves recreating JLo’s looks. Last year, Connie had the grand opportunity to meet JLo in person during her It’s My Party tour in Minnesota, “I finally got the opportunity to meet Ms Jennifer Lopez, the LEGEND, My ICON, and the woman that has motivated me and impacted my life in so many ways! This day changed my life.”, shared the look-alike on her social media. “Hearing her tell me that “WE LOOK ALIKE,” made my heart drop with joy!” added Connie.
Unlike Connie, Jay wants to be known as Jay from Houston and for her bodybuilding passion, “I want everyone to notice me for my dedication and hard work for bodybuilding, not some ‘want to be JLo’ that people claim of me to be. Even though I do have the most respect and love for Jennifer Lopez, people who know me know I admire her and look up to her ever since the movie Selena came out. I‘m just a girl from Houston trying to make it big in the fitness industry to become Ms. Figure Olympia!” Fans continue to confuse the duo for JLo and even if one does not live up to JLo’s name, at least they have one of the best looks from the entertainment industry.