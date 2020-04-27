If you look like Jennifer Lopez, you are automatically blessed. And there are two Latinas paying tribute to the Bronx singer with identical facial features. Connie Pena and Janice Garay are JLo’s look-alike showing similar features from the hair to their style. The two Latinas are not just fans of the Papi songstress, but they also live up to their individual physique. It is easy to mistake both Latinas as they dress similar to JLo and even have the same blonde-highlighted hair.

©@jayfromhouston Jay from Houston is a figure competitor and JLo’s look-alike

Jay is a bodybuilder from Houston who went viral after several fans asked her if she was Jenny from the Block. It all started when someone created a meme titled “If the Rock and JLo had a daughter, she would look like this.” Since then, Jay has amassed thousands of followers. The other look-alike is Connie, a Peruvian-Mexican impersonator who loves recreating JLo’s looks. Last year, Connie had the grand opportunity to meet JLo in person during her It’s My Party tour in Minnesota, “I finally got the opportunity to meet Ms Jennifer Lopez, the LEGEND, My ICON, and the woman that has motivated me and impacted my life in so many ways! This day changed my life.”, shared the look-alike on her social media. “Hearing her tell me that “WE LOOK ALIKE,” made my heart drop with joy!” added Connie.