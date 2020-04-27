Hilaria Baldwin celebrated a sweet milestone. The Alec Baldwin’s leading lady took to her social media to share a picture of her growing baby bump and reveal how far along she is in her pregnancy. “My husband said I was “unrecognizable” in my muumuu…so here we are, in case you couldn’t tell too…also: for all of you who are asking how far along I am: we are halfway there! Ps. not giving up my muumuu, AB…get used to it.”

©@hilariabaldwin Hilaria Baldwin celebrated reaching the halfway mark with baby number 5

Hilaria, 36, and her husband Alex Baldwin, are expecting their fifth child. The Mom Brain hosts announcement is extra special, as she has carried her baby almost to full term after suffering two miscarriages in 2019.

Earlier this month, Hilaria revealed the news that she and Alec, would be expanding their family by one more with a video from her successful ultrasound appointment. “Sound up…I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how his sound makes us feel,” she wrote.