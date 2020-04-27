Hilaria Baldwin celebrated a sweet milestone. The Alec Baldwin’s leading lady took to her social media to share a picture of her growing baby bump and reveal how far along she is in her pregnancy. “My husband said I was “unrecognizable” in my muumuu…so here we are, in case you couldn’t tell too…also: for all of you who are asking how far along I am: we are halfway there! Ps. not giving up my muumuu, AB…get used to it.”
Hilaria, 36, and her husband Alex Baldwin, are expecting their fifth child. The Mom Brain hosts announcement is extra special, as she has carried her baby almost to full term after suffering two miscarriages in 2019.
Hilaria Baldwin shares heartbreaking video she sent to Alec telling him they lost their baby
Earlier this month, Hilaria revealed the news that she and Alec, would be expanding their family by one more with a video from her successful ultrasound appointment. “Sound up…I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how his sound makes us feel,” she wrote.
“Just got great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.” The exciting news came almost five months after she sadly revealed that she and the veteran actor lost their daughter at four months, and a year after another miscarriage in April 2019.
Alec and Hilaria’s new baby will join their older siblings, Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and one-year-old Romeo. Alec is also father to 24-year-old Ireland from a previous relationship. In 2019, shortly after their loss, the pair opened up about having more children. “If you have kids, and if you‘re like us, sometimes you feel like you can’t stop having kids,” Alec said. “Every time we have them, we’re like, ’This is great. Let’s have more!’” Hilaria added:“We can‘t end on that note. I don’t want to,” Hilaria said. ”At least, we’re trying not to end on that note. Cause that was a sad note.”