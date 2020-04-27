Things got a little cheeky while Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello were enjoying their picnic at home during social isolation. Though beaches remain closed due to COVID-19, the Colombian actress showed off her bikini body next to her niece Claudia. And the two look just alike, as both were flaunting a black two-piece bathing suit. “Old model from 72 and a new model from 92 😂😂😂😂 #alwaystwinning👯”, quipped Sofia on her post. The two Colombians pose together by the pool showing off the same hair length and color. Though, Sofia did not identify who was who on the post, it is clear that both look like twins. “They look like sisters,” mentioned one of her fans.

©@sofiavergara Sofia Vergara and niece Claudia posing together during social isolation

In another recent backyard photo, Sofia dons a blue bikini net to her luxurious pool. This is proof that the Modern Family actress is ageless and ready for summer. The weekend shenanigans included a barbecue prepared by Joe and a patio picnic with fancy dinnerware. But Sofia is all about work hard, play hard as she continues to work in her basement in her home. “Having fun judging @agt season 15!!! So lucky to be able to keep working from home!”, she shared on her social media. Besides serving as a judge for the AGT show Sofia also has an upcoming denim collaboration with Walmart hitting the shelves soon, “Happy 👏🏽 to share my @walmart summer collection is almost here!”