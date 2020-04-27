Jennifer Lopez took a trip down memory lane. The On the Floor singer participated in the And it Went Like challenge on TikTok and blessed he internet with some amazing never before seen throwbacks. “When I was 17 I moved from the Bronx to Manhattan to pursue my dreams of becoming an entertainer,” the caption read. At the start of the video, pictures of Jennifer as a young track and field champion, a photo of her senior portrait from high school, and an epic yearbook photo flash.

©Tik Tok/@jlo Jennifer Lopez shared some amazing throwback pictures

In the pictures, JLo is almost unrecognizable as she sports a short, teased haircut (ala the 80s) and bouncy short curls. Things start to pick up when the video begins to reflect on her career. Videos of her dancing as a Fly Girl and moving the crowd in her first major film role Selena Quintanilla play. The video also shows the Love Don’t Cost a Thing songstress accepting a host of awards and rocking the stage.

In more personal moments, the proud mom holds her twins Max and Emme when they were newborns. Ending the clip was a video from her biggest accomplishment to date, performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Jennifer’s viral reflection of her decades long career is only one of the many TikTok videos the star has made.