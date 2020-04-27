Jennifer Lopez took a trip down memory lane. The On the Floor singer participated in the And it Went Like challenge on TikTok and blessed he internet with some amazing never before seen throwbacks. “When I was 17 I moved from the Bronx to Manhattan to pursue my dreams of becoming an entertainer,” the caption read. At the start of the video, pictures of Jennifer as a young track and field champion, a photo of her senior portrait from high school, and an epic yearbook photo flash.
In the pictures, JLo is almost unrecognizable as she sports a short, teased haircut (ala the 80s) and bouncy short curls. Things start to pick up when the video begins to reflect on her career. Videos of her dancing as a Fly Girl and moving the crowd in her first major film role Selena Quintanilla play. The video also shows the Love Don’t Cost a Thing songstress accepting a host of awards and rocking the stage.
In more personal moments, the proud mom holds her twins Max and Emme when they were newborns. Ending the clip was a video from her biggest accomplishment to date, performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Jennifer’s viral reflection of her decades long career is only one of the many TikTok videos the star has made.
Since spending time in quarantine with her family, the 50-year-old has passed the time on the app. So far, Jennifer and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez have done the couples challenge, she has nailed the Savage challenge, and effortlessly Flipped the Switch.
In March, the Hustlers star opened up about her life inside her home. “To be honest, for me, working from home is reading scripts, developing new projects, even working out and learning new dance routines. Because now, you can use the time to prepare,” she told Elle.
“At some point, hopefully soon, we’re going to bounce back. We always bounce back. And so we need to use this time to get ready to come back even better. Nobody wanted this to happen, but if it has to be this way, you can take advantage of the time and work to get better. But do that work from home.”