

The world might have stopped due to the pandemic, but not Eugenio, who is always looking for new ideas to entertain his fans. In fact, being at home with his loved ones has been an inspiration for the actor, who has allowed her imagination to run wild.

“For me it’s been a blessing, I have always traveled a lot, my whole life I’ve been traveling and working, so I am very happy. I don’t really want the quarantine to end! The only annoying bit is my wife telling me to do the dishes and the laundry and all that stuff,” quipped the star.

©@pantaya The actor will make you laugh with his adventures in “Deshecho en casa”

“I know we have to share the chores, but suddenly, I am filming or reading a script and then: ‘Eugenio, come and do the washing up, Eugenio you need to do that...’ It’s a way of telling people I am in the same boat,” he said.

The actor also admits that the quarantine is having some effect on him and his family, “yes, I have wanted to break it, well... it’s not exactly that, but the other day I went to a park that is very close to my place, there was no one and I went there with my dog Fiona, she needed to go for a walk the poor thing, so I told Ale, let’s go out for a ride.”

©@ederbez Eugenio Derbez also opened up about his daughter Aislinn and Mauricio Ochmann’s split



The Dora the Explorer star also opened up about the situation between his daughter Aislinn and her ex-partner Mauricio Ochmann . The couple decided to split very recently after six years together. “Aislinn and Mauricio have managed the situation in a very ethical and grown-up way, I’m surprised. I have told Aislinn I am very happy about how they have done it, above all, they are wonderful friends, they get on very well and that is the most important thing for their daughter. They see each other every day, he visits her daughter daily, so it looks like they are still together. I am sad, obviously, but on the other hand, I am very proud of how they’ve managed the situation.”