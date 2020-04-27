Katy Perry kicked off American Idol’s first-ever at-home show by dressing up as hand sanitizer. The singer, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom , also opened up about what it is like to be pregnant during such an uncertain time in the world. “I’m doing well,” she told Ryan Seacrest. ”When I look back at this time, it will be a time I never forget. My first pregnancy, in a pandemic, having cravings that I can’t necessarily fill if I want to.”
Naomi Watts attended a star-studded (virtual) party over the weekend with Hollywood stars and supermodels. The Birdman star shared a shot of her video call with Laura Dern, Julianne Moore, supermodel legends Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington, and Australian journalist Laura Brown. “Note to self; Up your outfit and goblet game!!” Naomi captioned the pic.
Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson sang You’re Welcome to his daughter Tia for “the 1,927th time” as part of their nightly daddy-daughter bedtime negotiation and it’s the cutest thing ever.
And for the 1,927th time I will sing “You’re Welcome” to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negation to go to bed! It. Never. Ends. 🎶💤😩😂 But truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we’re all experiencing. And for the record, she still has no idea that her daddy is actually, “Maui” from Moana. 😂🤷🏽♂️ #nightlynegotiations #bringitonbaby
“Truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we’re all experiencing,” said Dwayne, who is self-quarantining with Tia and wife Lauren Hashian . “And for the record, she still has no idea that her daddy is actually Maui from Moana.”
Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda was one of the Broadway fans who tuned in to the starry virtual celebration of famed songwriter Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday on Sunday. In one of the most talked about performances of the night, Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep and Christine Baranski sipped drinks and sparked a host of memes as they performed The Ladies Who Lunch:
The way Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep and Audra McDonald singlehandedly sum up the mood for 2020 in one song.#Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/QISkjZfinN— Rike ✨ 24/7 thinking of Olivia Colman (@THEFAVOURITE_) April 27, 2020
The live stream on broadway.com and YouTube was to aid Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP).
The Jonas Brothers made some fans’ lockdown dreams come true by crashing their Zoom calls. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas’s new movie Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film launched on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and the brothers promised they’d show up to random fan watch parties on the video conference calling platform. Lucky fans who got to party with the Jonas Brothers posted their excitement on social media, with one Twitter user saying, “JOE JONAS JUST CRASHED MY ZOOM PARTY IM SHAKING.”
MJ Rodriguez brought her vocal talents to the Together in Pride: You are Not Alone livestream fundraiser, which saw appearances by a roster of A-listers including icon Barbra Streisand. During the show, hosted by Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh, the multitalented Pose star performed Suddenly Seymour with Broadway actor George Salazar:
.@georgesalazar and @MjRodriguez7 performing Suddenly Seymour on #TogetherInPride is EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/FdXfrTGIBB— GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020
GLAAD presented the event, which raised over $225,000 for the LGBTQ community centers under the CenterLink umbrella.
New Kids on the Block have reunited and joined forces with fellow ‘80s and ‘90s icons Boyz II Men for a new track. House Party, which also features Jordin Sparks, Big Freedia and Naughty by Nature, was written to raise funds for No Kid Hungry. NKOTB singer Donnie Wahlberg explained: “I was inspired. People need to be entertained, to feel light, to be happy. If we can do even the smallest thing to lift someone’s day we will do that. And in doing so, we will also donate all net proceeds to benefit No Kid Hungry. All we want to do is give back in the best way we know how.”
And if that’s not enough to satisfy your ‘90s nostalgia, don’t worry – the cast of Melrose Place is getting back together. Jane, Allison, Billy and the gang – Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Marcia Cross, Laura Leighton, Heather Locklear, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Daphne Zuniga – will be participating in a reunion on Stars in the House on Tuesday April 28 at 8pm on the Stars In The House YouTube channel.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to work after being in ICU suffering from coronavirus. The PM was admitted to a London hospital on April 5, 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19. He had been recuperating at home since April 12.
