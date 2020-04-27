Katy Perry kicked off American Idol’s first-ever at-home show by dressing up as hand sanitizer. The singer, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom , also opened up about what it is like to be pregnant during such an uncertain time in the world. “I’m doing well,” she told Ryan Seacrest. ”When I look back at this time, it will be a time I never forget. My first pregnancy, in a pandemic, having cravings that I can’t necessarily fill if I want to.”

©katyperry Katy Perry dressed up as hand sanitizer for the first-ever at-home American Idol

Naomi Watts attended a star-studded (virtual) party over the weekend with Hollywood stars and supermodels. The Birdman star shared a shot of her video call with Laura Dern, Julianne Moore, supermodel legends Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington, and Australian journalist Laura Brown. “Note to self; Up your outfit and goblet game!!” Naomi captioned the pic.

©naomiwatts Naomi Watts attended a star-studded (virtual) party over the weekend with supermodels and fellow Hollywood stars

Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson sang You’re Welcome to his daughter Tia for “the 1,927th time” as part of their nightly daddy-daughter bedtime negotiation and it’s the cutest thing ever.