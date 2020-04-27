Aislinn Derbez is ready for summer in tiny leopard print bikini

“It’s finally hot around here,” Aislinn Derbez wrote along with new images of herself in a tiny bikini celebrating the warmer weather in Mexico. Eugenio Derbez ’s daughter showed off her slim frame and had fans immediately asking her for her workout secrets. “How did you do it to look like this after your pregnancy?,” asked one admirer while another one added: “What?? It doesn’t look like you had a baby! I want your routines nooooow!”

©aislinnderbez Aislinn looked like she was enjoying the warmer weather in her animal print bikini

The beautiful actress shares a two-year-old daughter with Mauricio Ochmann , and although the couple announced their separation a few weeks ago, they are both are doing their best to make sure that little Kailani isn’t affected by the new situation. Meanwhile, Aislinn has made an effort to maintain the routines that keep her feeling good and living healthy. “When I stopped eating meat I realized my health got better,” the Casa de las flores star told InStyle magazine, also adding that she meditates daily: “Meditation helps me to find the balance between my personal and my professional life.”

©aislinnderbez “The best of my quarantine,” she wrote alongside this picture

The 33-year-old has not shied away from showing off her figure since her separation. And she’s a big fan of animal-print bikinis for her sexy summery pictures. A few weeks ago, she posed in a leopard-print bikini to promote her line of 100% sustainable and natural beauty products, and very recently, Eugenio’s daughter shared another beautiful picture with her adorable daughter Kailani in a snake-print bikini, “the best of my quarantine,” she wrote in the caption.