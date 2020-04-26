America’s dad ﻿Tom Hanks donated his blood to find a cure for coronavirus, with the simple hope that it will be called “Hank-ccine.” After recovering from the horrific disease, Tom and his wife Rita Wilson voluntarily gave their blood and plasma to COVID-19 research. “We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’ And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine,’” the actor said on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! podcast.

Switching gears to America’s other favorite COVID-19 crisis family: the Cuomos. Andrew’s brother Chris Cuomo took to Instagram to share a special homemade mask, wishing everyone good health. See below!

You’re the one that we want Emma Stone! The Easy-A-lister might not have an Instagram, but she appeared on choreographer Ryan Heffington’s in support of the Child Mind Institute’s work amid the global health crisis. Clad in Grease-appropriate leather outfits, the pair danced and lip synced to You’re the One That I Want. Watch below and try not to dance along!