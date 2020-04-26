Jennifer Lopez is turning the tables on fans. The triple threat took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 26 to announce a new “JLo TikTok Challenge.” While hanging out on her outdoor couch with daughter Emme (a.k.a LuLu), the superstar said: “Hey guys! So, I was sitting here with LuLu and we were going through all of the JLo TikTok Challenges from the Super Bowl and we just love ‘em so much that we want to do a new JLo Tik Tok Challenge.” And the rest is pretty exciting!

©@jlo

“So, this time, I’m going to let you guys make it up!” the 50-year-old Hustlers star continued. “Just pick any one of my songs - any part you like - and make up a little TikTok dance to it. And I will announce a winner!” On an even more thrilling note, she added: “Who knows? Maybe I’ll duet with you and post it and that’ll be the new JLo TikTok Challenge. So, ready, set, GO! Give me some TikTok dances!”

Well, you heard the Queen! Stretch those legs and get dancin’. Don’t worry, just in case you need some inspiration, we’ve compiled some of Jennifer’s top hits below. Good luck, amigos!

Some of Jennifer Lopez’s top hits:

Ain’t it Funny

Dance Again

El Añillo

I’m Real (feat. Ja Rule)

I’m Gonna Be Alright

Jenny From the Block

Let’s Get Loud

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

On the Floor

Waiting for Tonight