Salma Hayek gets compared to Keanu Reeves: Her reply will make you LOL

We’ll have what Salma Hayek ’s having. Every new photo of the Mexican-American actress further bolsters our theory that she’s probably aging backwards. We’re not the only ones wondering if Salma is the Benjamin Button of Hollywood. After she shared yet another stunning new selfie on Sunday, April 26 - she’s literally glowing - fans lit up the comments section with inquiries about the 53-year-old’s ever-youthful looks. One user went as far as to call her “immortal” (thank you for reading our minds, @suhail7518) and Salma had the most hilarious response ready to go.

©@salmahayek #SundaySelfie with Salma Hayek!

“After Keanu Reeves she looks immortal,” the fan wrote, referencing the Matrix star who has been called “immortal” for years now (seriously - there’s a whole website dedicated to it). Salma had the perfect reply, writing: “Keanu and I where both born on the same day. But differente year.” And, low and behold, a quick Google search (JK, Salma’s birthday is in our calendars) confirms that the stars share a September 2 birthday.

Salma’s selfie basically beckons beauty tip requests - which make up the majority of comments. Barefaced and beautiful, she looks absolutely radiant. The Frida leading lady dons a cozy pale periwinkle tee in the photo, which aptly reads: “Grateful.” Her accompanying caption fits the bill, saying: “#sundayvibes #grateful have a nice Sunday.” Her chocolatey locks appear lighter in the sunshine, as does her signature thick brows. It’s a special weekend for the brunette beauty since her and husband Francois Henri-Pinault are marking 14 years of marriage.