Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt just delighted the world with some happy news. The couple, who have been married for about ten months, are expecting their first child together. Multiple sources confirmed the news to PEOPLE on Saturday, April 25. The upcoming bundle of joy will be the author’s first child and the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s second - he is already dad to seven-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Despite being quarantined, the couple have quite a bit to celebrate these days. For one thing, Chris and his Parks and Recreation castmates have reunited for a special all-new episode of the series on April 30 on NBC. The one night only show, sponsored by State Farm and completely filmed at each actor’s home, will benefit Feeding America.

Meanwhile, Katherine’s book The Gift of Forgiveness made the New York Times Best Sellers list for four weeks straight. The mom-to-be is continuing her book tour virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m so proud of my darling on the success of her book!!” Chris wrote on Instagram. “She smartly delayed the rest of the book tour and, like the rest of us, hunkered down inside.”

Of Chris, Katherine has said on social media: “So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled!” The duo made headlines when they began dating back in the summer of 2018. Chris and Katherine tied the knot during an intimate ceremony on June 8, 2019 in Montecito, California.